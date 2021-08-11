Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred brings impacts to Hispaniola

The latest forecast track for Fred
The latest forecast track for Fred(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fred is a minimal tropical storm as it bears down on the Dominican Republic this morning. Tropical storm force winds extend out nearly 45 miles from the center, and as it moves over the region, weakening is expected due to mountainous terrain. Rainfall amounts ranging from 3-6 inches could lead to flash flooding and possible land slides.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for SE Bahamas, and how impactful Fred will be to those areas are highly dependent its track. By the weekend, it looks like Fred could enter the Gulf of Mexico. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it potentially at tropical storm strength when it enters the Gulf, but intensity is highly dependent on how it survives moving over Hispaniola. It’s also dependent on how some dry air in its path will effect it, and its proximity to other land masses on its trek towards the Gulf. Stay tuned as we continue to watch Fred.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
Medical officials tell Newscenter 11 the majority of their patients infected with the highly...
90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated in Meridian
Councilman calls for an end to violence in Meridian

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean Sea
Weather - August 10, 2021
Weather - August 10, 2021
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend, and it's...
Rain increases this week, and trouble could be brewing in the tropics
Day to day tips on being green this school year
Day to day tips for being environmentally friendly this school year