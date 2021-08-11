Tropical Storm Fred brings impacts to Hispaniola

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fred is a minimal tropical storm as it bears down on the Dominican Republic this morning. Tropical storm force winds extend out nearly 45 miles from the center, and as it moves over the region, weakening is expected due to mountainous terrain. Rainfall amounts ranging from 3-6 inches could lead to flash flooding and possible land slides.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for SE Bahamas, and how impactful Fred will be to those areas are highly dependent its track. By the weekend, it looks like Fred could enter the Gulf of Mexico. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it potentially at tropical storm strength when it enters the Gulf, but intensity is highly dependent on how it survives moving over Hispaniola. It’s also dependent on how some dry air in its path will effect it, and its proximity to other land masses on its trek towards the Gulf. Stay tuned as we continue to watch Fred.

