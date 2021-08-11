Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean Sea

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has been updgraded to Tropical Storm Fred.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the system at 10 PM Tuesday. Winds are at 40 mph as the system tracks through the Caribbean Sea just south of Puerto Rico.

It is expected to make landfall over the Dominican Republic early Wednesday morning, then struggle to strengthen as it tracks very near the northern coast of Cuba. It will then enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and turn more northward on its track. It can strengthen more over the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected target the Florida Panhandle near Panama City or Apalachicola on Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.