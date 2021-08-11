Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Fred has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Fred has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has been updgraded to Tropical Storm Fred.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the system at 10 PM Tuesday. Winds are at 40 mph as the system tracks through the Caribbean Sea just south of Puerto Rico.

It is expected to make landfall over the Dominican Republic early Wednesday morning, then struggle to strengthen as it tracks very near the northern coast of Cuba. It will then enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and turn more northward on its track. It can strengthen more over the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected target the Florida Panhandle near Panama City or Apalachicola on Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.
McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order

Latest News

Weather - August 10, 2021
Weather - August 10, 2021
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend, and it's...
Rain increases this week, and trouble could be brewing in the tropics
Day to day tips on being green this school year
Day to day tips for being environmentally friendly this school year
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 10th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 10th, 2021