Advertisement

Alabama bans teaching concepts like critical race theory

The Alabama State Board of Education adopted a resolution Thursday that bans teaching concepts...
The Alabama State Board of Education adopted a resolution Thursday that bans teaching concepts like critical race theory in the state’s public K-12 schools.(Source: Pixabay)
By Erin Davis and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education adopted a resolution Thursday that bans teaching concepts like critical race theory in the state’s public K-12 schools.

The resolution is titled “the preservation of intellectual freedom and non-discrimination in Alabama’s public schools.”

The resolution states the board “intents to adopt rules and regulations specifically prohibiting each local board of education from offering K-12 instruction intended to indoctinate students in social or political ideologies that promote one race or sex above another.”

The board voted 6-2 to adopt the resolution.

Right now, critical race theory isn’t taught in K-12 public schools in Alabama. However, across the nation, the controversy continues over how racism is taught in schools.

While a majority of public comment was against the resolution, board members Tonya Chestnut and Yvette Richardson voted no.

Supporters said they want students to learn more about equality.

Those against the resolution say it could ignore parts of history or current events from being taught.

Some are worried this will affect how teachers approach the subject of race.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Meridian public safety director and acting CAO, Doug Stephens, confirmed to Newscenter 11...
Mask mandate being enacted for Meridian city-owned buildings
‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek

Latest News

A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view outside at Mercedes-Benz Superdome...
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
Councilmembers talk with appointees at work session.
Council talks with department head candidates
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage