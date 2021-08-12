City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16T ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ARNOLD WEIR
|1974
|925 DENNIS DAVIDSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:23 PM on August 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:00 PM on August 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.