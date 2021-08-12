City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:23 PM on August 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:00 PM on August 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.