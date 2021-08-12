Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16T ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ARNOLD WEIR1974925 DENNIS DAVIDSON RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:23 PM on August 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:00 PM on August 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

