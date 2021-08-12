Council talks with department head candidates

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At Thursday’s city council work session we learned who some of Mayor Jimmie Smith’s new proposed appointees will be. The council is expected to vote on the department heads next week.

There are five key positions that remain unfilled in the city of Meridian. Craig Hitt is up for Community Development director, Thomas Adams for director of Parks and Recreation and Jason Collier for Meridian fire chief. Council members talked to all three at the meeting.

“One of the things each one of them was asked was their vision of what they though the department should be in the future and where it should go,” Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas said. “That’s a big concern. Not necessarily where it is now, but what’s going to be the future of those departments if they become a department head.”

They started by talking with Craig Hitt who is the candidate for Community Development director. Hitt was a longtime supervisor in Lauderdale County. He has been the Kemper County Economic Development Authority executive director for the past several years.

“I do feel, talking to him, that I want to go in the direction of developing the different communities,” Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey. “We have different communities, such as Poplar Springs, Red Line, Southside and East End. They all bring different things to the table even though we are under one Meridian.”

If council approves, Thomas Adams would become the new director of Parks and Recreation. Adams is a 1987 Meridian high graduate that played professional basketball overseas. He’s heavily involved with local youth sports. Council members say it’s important to talk with the appointees before they have to vote.

“We need department heads, there’s no question. We need permanent department heads. When you have acting persons they don’t really have the full authority that a full-time appointed department head has,” Thomas said.

Mayor Smith is also recommending Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier for fire chief of Meridian. Collier joined the Meridian Fire Department in 1996. He’s currently the deputy fire chief.

The council will vote on the appointees at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

