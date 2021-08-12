Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record

The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was...
The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was set only two days earlier. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is reporting its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases. The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was set only two days earlier. The numbers Wednesday also exceeded 3,000.

Dr. Alan Jones is associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He says the rapid increase in new virus cases is putting stress on the state hospital system.

Few intensive care unit beds are available in Mississippi. Jones says hospitals are full from Memphis to Gulfport and from Natchez to Meridian.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Meridian public safety director and acting CAO, Doug Stephens, confirmed to Newscenter 11...
Mask mandate being enacted for Meridian city-owned buildings
‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’

Latest News

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is on the Gulf Coast today, sitting down for a one-on-one...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Tate Reeves will extend Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football...
Lane Kiffin on 100% vaccination rate: ‘We did not make anyone do anything’
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 4,412 new cases reported Thurs.
Medical Intensive Care Unit registered nurses Matt Harris, center, and Steve Donnell, right,...
UMMC using parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients