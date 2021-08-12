COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is reporting its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases. The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was set only two days earlier. The numbers Wednesday also exceeded 3,000.

Dr. Alan Jones is associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He says the rapid increase in new virus cases is putting stress on the state hospital system.

Few intensive care unit beds are available in Mississippi. Jones says hospitals are full from Memphis to Gulfport and from Natchez to Meridian.