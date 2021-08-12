Advertisement

Crimenet 08_12_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dee Conlee.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate Dee Conlee.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dee Conlee.

Conlee is a 49-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 7″ in height, weighing 125 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she is being charged with eight different counts of selling controlled substances.

If you know where Conlee can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

