Enterprise football 2021 season preview

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise football is just right around the corner before making its return, and there is already a certain intensity, and with the first practices already here, the excitement has arrived.

“It’s just a new challenge,” Head Coach Kelly Jimmerson said. “Every year, a new group of guys. Last year, we graduated a bunch of guys, so we got a lot of new guys. I’m excited to see how they are going to perform. They kinda got broke in over the last year or so. Really excited for them, excited for their opportunity to get out and perform on Friday night,” he said.

Coach Jimmerson is ready for the start of the 2021 season (WTOK Sports)

It’s not just Coach that is excited. The players are feeling it too.

“I’m excited because people think we rebuilding,” Quarterback Derryon Grey said. “We are really reloading, cause we got a lot of people coming back that were like under-class men, but they still played a major role in us winning last year,” he said.

Grey will be entering his senior year at the start of the season.

Last season, the Bulldogs made the playoffs and made it all the way to the semi-finals. However, for this season, they are looking to replicate that success

“Just, give it all,” Left and Defensive Tackle Seth Jackson said. “No matter what, just give it all. No matter what happens. I’m out right now, I’m coming back hopefully Friday. I’m going to give it all I can,” he said.

Jackson is also entering his senior year.

Enterprise prepares for 2021 season (WTOK Sports)

Playoffs are always a goal for any football team. But Coach Jimmerson is hoping to make it a tradition.

“Well hopefully it’s a standard that’s been set long before we were ever here,” he said. “The tradition, you know of winning state championships, you know, in the 80s and being in the playoffs on a consistent basis. You know hopefully thats our standard,” he said.

The most important part of Bulldog football is the fun the players have with each other and the excitement they share with their coaches.

“Well, if you are not passionate, you not going to stand out here in 104 heat index,” Coach Jimmerson said. “I mean obviously we feed off of them, they feed off of us. There’s a tremendous amount of energy gotta be brought everyday and it starts with us. If we can’t show energy, if we can’t have a passion about it, they will see through you real quick,” he said.

“Oh it makes me 100 times more motivated, cause I know they’re in it as well as I am,” Jackson said. So, I’m not just working my butt off, they’re also working their tails off. So, if we both work together then it’s a done deal,” he said.

The Bulldogs first game will be on August 27th at home vs Lake.

