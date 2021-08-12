Mississippi nurse says surge in COVID patients has affected her ‘in ways I never thought possible’

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - In an interview with MSNBC, an ICU nurse in Ocean Springs opened up about how the recent surge in COVID infected patients has affected her both physically and mentally.

Jen Sartin, who works at Singing River Health, stated that nurses are tired and that it’s getting to the point where they need help from the community.

“I respect everybody’s choice to get vaccinated or not, but when it comes down to it, it’s just going to continue to get worse,” Sartin said. “And it’s gonna get to a point where it affects our kids, you know? That’s my biggest fear.”

“The people who would take a bullet for their kid, it can be as easy as taking a shot,” she continued.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, 1,490 people are now hospitalized with the virus in the state while 388 are in intensive care and 264 are on ventilators. Nearly 90 percent of the people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“If there were a bus wreck of kids, we would not be able to take care of all those kids at the hospital,” explained Dr. Alan Jones, UMMC associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader.

Some hospitals in the country are also on diversion, meaning they cannot take new patients. “This is our nightmare,” Jones said.

According to Sartin, the work can wear on those in the medical field who feel as if there is no end on the horizon.

The ICU nurse was then asked how she finds the strength to continue.

“You know, really, I don’t have much strength left,” Sartin responded. “I’ve given so much. I can’t keep going.”

She then explained that she is moving to a different department because the toll has affected her “in ways I never thought possible.” To her, things are not going to get better and she has to protect herself, her family and her “sanity.”

Sartin confessed that she has seen more death than she thought she would witness in her lifetime. “I know this is the ICU and people pass. It shouldn’t be at this level though.”

According to Jones with UMMC, if the state continues on this trajectory, the hospital system in Mississippi could fail within the week.

