A memorial service for Mr. Danny A. Pressley will be Monday, August 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Everett officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Danny A. Pressley, 71, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Danny was born September 15, 1949 in Wiggins to the late Fred and Mary Alice Pressley. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and worked for many years in mobile home sales and management in the Meridian area. Danny was an avid golfer and spent many of his retirement days on the golf course. He loved spending time with his family and friends and will be missed by many.

Danny is survived by his daughter, Becky Everett (Tommy); two grandsons, Cameron Holt and Jacob Everett; two sisters, Fredna Moore and Mary Gene Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the American Heart Association.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 16th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721