Neshoba Central is getting ready for 2021-22 season

Neshoba County, Miss. (WTOK) - With a scrimmage just a week away for Neshoba Central, the Rockets are putting in the work to get ready for game day.

“It feels great, you know,” said Jaharon Griffin, a senior linebacker for Neshoba Central. “It’s like very very exciting cause you know last year [we] had some games cancelled and everything [so] we’re just ready to get back out here. We worked all summer for this.”

The 6-foot senior, Griffin, had 63 solo tackles last season and 100 total tackles. While the team continues to practice, the rise in COVID-19 cases has had an impact on the practices.

“It makes it tough,” said Patrick Schooler, 6-year head coach at Neshoba Central. “But it’s what we can do to keep our kids separated and social distancing and all those things where we can still play football like we did last year.

The team divides into two groups of 40. One group practices during the 4th period block and then the other group practices after school. The hardest part is bringing the team together to have everyone on the same page.

“It works for us,” said Schooler. “It worked last year and we’re going to follow the same model this year and try to keep our kids between plays Friday nights and give our seniors he best chance to win. We know who we are. The players change, the coaches have been the same but we’re going to keep doing what we do everyday and get better.”

Despite COVID-19 restrictions last year, the Rockets were able to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Neshoba Central will start the season with a scrimmage on Friday August 20th at Germantown at 7:00 p.m. Their first game of the season kicks off Friday August 27th when they host South Panola at 7:00 p.m.

Griffin said, “We’re feeling really pumped up we’re ready to play. We’re ready to get after it.”

