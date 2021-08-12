Over 700 miles of fiber completed in broadband project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Connect, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the East Mississippi Electric Power Association (EMEPA), is making progress on its broadband expansion project.

“We are exceeding 700 miles of completed fiber, and we have connected over 1,800 customers to broadband,” said Randy Carroll, the CEO and general manager of EMEPA and East Mississippi Connect.

A lot of hard work is being poured into this project. Crews have to review the lines, string the fiber, splice it, and then turn it loose to the service crews who stake out where the lines will go.

“And then the installers will schedule times to meet you at your home, and install the service at that time,” Carroll explained.

The project is expected to be completed in 4 more years.

“I believe this project will change our communities. It will allow our communities access to the information highway, much as the interstate system allowed them access to other places within our country,” Carroll said.

The total project will consist of 4,000 miles of fiber.

“It allows tele-medicine to take place, it allows working from home,” Carroll said. “We’ve had a number of people tell us that they are now able to work from home, and do work across the internet.”

