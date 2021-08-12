Advertisement

Parks and Recreation looks to reach full employment

2022 Fiscal year budget meeting
A 2022 budget year meeting Wednesday focused on the Parks and Recreation budget.
A 2022 budget year meeting Wednesday focused on the Parks and Recreation budget.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to the city council for assistance in increasing its staffing.

A 2022 budget year meeting Wednesday focused on the parks and rec budget.

Acting director Aleasha Jordan is looking to hire to reach 19-employees. She said right now they are understaffed.

Jordan is also hoping to give raises to current employees.

Jordan said having more boots on the ground will help get more work done at a faster pace for the community.

“Personnel needs. We’re trying to get our staff up, fully staffed and with the new billets that we’re asking for that will complete our makeup for having a full staff on our grounds crew and for the staff out on our golf course,” said Jordan.

The 2022 fiscal year starts October 1st.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Medical officials tell Newscenter 11 the majority of their patients infected with the highly...
90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated in Meridian
Meridian public safety director and acting CAO, Doug Stephens, confirmed to Newscenter 11...
Mask mandate being enacted for Meridian city-owned buildings

Latest News

The heat index on Thursday afternoon could go as high as 105-110 degrees.
Storms fade this evening, then Thursday is drier & hot
Tropical Storm Fred is now a tropical depression, but it can intensify again.
Tropical Storm Fred weakens to a tropical depression
Parks and Rec looks to reach full employment
Parks and Recreation looks to reach full employment
Weather - August 11, 2021
Weather - August 11, 2021