Parks and Recreation looks to reach full employment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to the city council for assistance in increasing its staffing.

A 2022 budget year meeting Wednesday focused on the parks and rec budget.

Acting director Aleasha Jordan is looking to hire to reach 19-employees. She said right now they are understaffed.

Jordan is also hoping to give raises to current employees.

Jordan said having more boots on the ground will help get more work done at a faster pace for the community.

“Personnel needs. We’re trying to get our staff up, fully staffed and with the new billets that we’re asking for that will complete our makeup for having a full staff on our grounds crew and for the staff out on our golf course,” said Jordan.

The 2022 fiscal year starts October 1st.

