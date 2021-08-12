Advertisement

Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old son

Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing Thursday.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing Thursday.

Officials said around 5 a.m on August 5th police were called to the Clarke County Villas apartment complex. Investigators said a 1-year-old child had suffered injuries and was taken to Watkins Hospital’s emergency room, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said an autopsy Monday revealed the one-year-old had internal injuries that were attributed to foul play.

Breland was taken into custody by the Meridian Police Department and taken to Quitman to face the charge.

“When he gets back to the jail, we’ll give him the right paperwork to fill out for an appointed attorney, and him and his attorney will get together and probably ask for a preliminary hearing. It will probably go to the February grand jury, depending on everything that comes back from the crime lab,” said Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White.

The judge waived Breland’s preliminary hearing until a later date after he gets a lawyer. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

