Rain chances go up as we journey towards the weekend

Keep the umbrella close-by this weekend
Keep the umbrella close-by this weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today will bring typical August weather with highs in the low-mid 90s and a chance for showers and storms. Heat index values will reach around 100 degrees for most of our area, but Kemper and Neshoba counties do remain under a Heat Advisory until this evening. So, continue with your heat precautions.

As for rain, don’t expect the chances to go away any time soon. A stalled frontal boundary and an upper level disturbance will enhance the chance for showers and storms across our region by the weekend. For outdoor plans either Saturday or Sunday, make sure to have back-up indoor plans just in case.

Sunday into Monday, we’ll be closely watching the track of Fred. It doesn’t look like we’ll get much of an impact from this system, but things could change. So, stay tuned for more updates.

