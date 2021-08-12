Advertisement

State Fire Marshal urges first responders to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Mike Chaney (WLOX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is urging all first responders, including firefighters and emergency medical service personnel to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“First responders are on the front line daily, protecting the public and need to be protected from the COVID-19 virus and not become super spreaders,” he said.

There are more than 16,000 first responders in the state. That number includes firefighters and EMS officials.

“It is my sincere hope that all first responders answer this call to get vaccinated, which in turn will help all of us fulfill our mission to protect lives and property in the state.”

The news comes as the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) is experiencing a “significant outbreak among students, resulting in many classes being canceled,” according to a fire marshal press release.

The students contracting the virus are unvaccinated, the release states.

It was not known how many students had been infected or whether classes at the academy were still ongoing.

