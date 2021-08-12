Storms fade this evening, then Thursday is drier & hot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms erupted across East Mississippi and West Alabama this afternoon, bringing areas of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and localized threat of damaging winds. These storms will linger this evening, gradually fading to an end before midnight.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy after any lingering evening storms fade to an end. The low temperature will be near 73 degrees. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Most areas will likely stay dry, but rain can fall heavily where it falls. The high temperature will be near 94 degrees. The heat index can be as high as 105-110 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Showers and storms will increase Friday and could linger through much of the evening. Saturday may offer a repeat performance, but it may start a bit later and affect more of the evening. If we’re going to feel any affects from Tropical Storm Fred, it would most likely happen on Monday, and even then, it’s only if Fred hugs the western edge of the current cone of uncertainty. Otherwise, no direct impact is likely in our area.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The cone of uncertainty is still close enough to us that we should be staying informed regularly on the progress of this system. Click here for the latest on Tropical Storm Fred.

This is not a good beach weekend. The weather may be okay, but Tropical Storm Fred entering the Gulf of Mexico means the risk of deadly rip currents will increase. Rip currents kill more people than any other weather-related event. If you’re going to the beach, the water will be deadly dangerous, even if not a single raindrop falls. This is true from Texas to Florida.

