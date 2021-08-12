Advertisement

Threefoot Brewery officially opens

Meridian's Threefoot Brewery opens its doors to the public.
Meridian's Threefoot Brewery opens its doors to the public.
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It was an exciting night for downtown Meridian. The Threefoot Brewery officially opened its doors tonight.

After years of hard work, the doors to Meridian’s first brewery opened tonight.

Many Meridian beer lovers came out to show their support and taste one of the six beers that were on tap.

A food truck was parked outside but the brewery will open its own kitchen in the next few weeks.

Manager Jerome Trahan says that if you aren’t a big beer drinker that’s okay.

“If you say you’re not a beer drinker, come on out and try us out. We hope to educate people about craft breweries and beers and how meticulously they’re crafted you know. Very much like wine,” said Trahan.

The Threefoot Brewery is open from 4 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday through Saturday. Also opening at 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday and 1 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.

