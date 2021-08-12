Tropical Depression Fred will struggle to strengthen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fred remains a Tropical Deprssion this morning. It weakened as it moved over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola yesterday. It has more obstacles in its path in terms of its development, but the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center does have it restrengthening in the days ahead.

It still looks like it’ll make its way into the Gulf bu the weekend, but how far into the Gulf remains uncertain. Many of the reliable tropical forecast models keep Fred’s circulation near the western Florida coast as it moves north towards either the Big Bend of Florida or the Panhandle by Monday. Obviously things could change, so stay tuned. Regardless, parts of the Florida peninsula could get 5-10″ of rainfall from Fred, leading to a flash flood risk.

Locally, based on the current forecast, it doesn’t look like we’ll have many (if any) impacts from Fred. Yet, that could change depending on its actual track.

