Tropical Storm Fred weakens to a tropical depression

Tropical Storm Fred is now a tropical depression, but it can intensify again.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday evening after making landfall over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The Dominican Republic shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. The island’s mountains are not friendly to the circulations of tropical storms or hurricanes. That contributed to the weakening.

How quickly it reorganizes after emerging off the island overnight will be a big factor in whether it can re-intensify and just how quickly that re-intensification occurs. It’s also going to pass near Cuba, which can further disrupt the circulation. It’s entirely possible the storm weakens and doesn’t re-intensify at all.

The opposite is also a distinct possibility. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates some struggle in the strengthening trend of the storm through early Saturday. Tropical Storm Fred will then track into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday afternoon, at which point some faster intensification is possible.

The official forecast brings Tropical Storm Fred inland on Sunday night with winds around 60-65 mph around Panama City, Port Saint Joe, and Apalachicola on the Florida Panhandle. On this track, it would not impact our area, however, the cone of uncertainty still extends west to the Mississippi Coast. If the storm should trend west in that cone, that will change our forecast significantly.

