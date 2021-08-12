Advertisement

UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage

UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center gave a look inside of its new field hospital Thursday afternoon.

The hospital added the additional beds in its parking garage to accommodate additional COVID-19 patients. The beds can accommodate 50 patients.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs, and dean of the School of Medicine, began by thanking those who assisted in their efforts in constricting the field hospital before commenting on the COVID numbers released Thursday, which showed over 4,400 new cases.

She said that when numbers go up, they expect more hospitalizations and ICU admissions to follow.

“We do not believe we are at the point where we have hit the peak or we’re turning the corner,” Woodward stated. “In fact, we’re still on that upward climb.”

Because of that, they requested federal resources and learned earlier in the week that they would get the team they asked for. That team has since arrived will begin working on patients Friday.

UMMC officials see this as much needed relief as they take in COVID patients as well as others who are coming to the hospital for care. UMMC’s ICU beds and patient beds are now full.

Woodward would also take the chance to ask citizens of the state to get vaccinated, saying, “it is not too late.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs would also speak, explaining that the field hospital is neither a Jackson resource or a UMMC resource. It is a state resource.

Dobbs also spoke on the high number of COVID infections seen Thursday, saying that this will translate into about 93 additional deaths.

“It means we’re gonna see over 300 new hospitalizations just from today,” he said. ”And that’s on top of a system that’s already overtaxed. Let us be very clear that the vast majority of cases and hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated.”

He, like Woodward, would also plead for the public to receive vaccines. He also asked that if you have questions regarding the vaccine to seek your answers in reputable sources.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Meridian public safety director and acting CAO, Doug Stephens, confirmed to Newscenter 11...
Mask mandate being enacted for Meridian city-owned buildings
‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek

Latest News

A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view outside at Mercedes-Benz Superdome...
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
Councilmembers talk with appointees at work session.
Council talks with department head candidates