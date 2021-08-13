Advertisement

2 arrested after Laurel bank robbery

Laurel police are looking for this bank robbery suspect.
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects are now in custody following a bank robbery in Laurel on Friday morning.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said the Trustmark bank at the corner of Audubon Drive and Northview Drive was robbed around 10 a.m.

Cox said the suspect, a masked man, walked into the bank and handed a teller a note threatening he had a gun. Cox said no witnesses saw a gun, but the man did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two suspects, a man and woman, were taken into custody at a home on State Route 15 shortly before noon.

