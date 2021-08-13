2 local teachers died Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.

Kimberly Barnes and Sherri Galbraith passed away yesterday, according to School District officials.

Barnes taught 8th-grade math at Magnolia Middle School, and Sherri Galbraith was a first-grade teacher at Parkview Elementary. We spoke with locals about the school’s devastating loss.

“It is very disturbing. For the families, I give my condolences. We need to have a plan in place,” local Tommy Clay.

“It hurts to see people passing away from something that’s nothing you can control,” local Dennis Heidelberg.

The district gave a statement on their website asking for prayers for the families, friends, and students.

Newscenter 11 did not receive any information on what caused the passing of both teachers.

