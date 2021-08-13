Advertisement

Business owners in the Queen City are still struggling to find workers

Worker shortage in Meridian
Worker shortage in Meridian(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Businesses across the queen city are still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

Since the onset of the virus, many businesses have struggled to find enough workers, leading businesses to start offering incentives to try to get people into the door to work. We spoke with Teresa Cranmore, co-owner of Squealer’s in Meridian. She stressed her appreciation for the staff that has stuck with her.

“It has been pretty hard to find people to work...I will say this, I’m very blessed with the people that I’ve got. We’ve got an amazing core staff and I imagine I can speak for just about every restaurant in town, with having a good core staff, that’s the only way you can get through this.” said Cranmore.

Squealer’s is currently hiring for positions as front end staff. Please contact them for any inquiries.

