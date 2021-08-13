Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KENDERRICK D HULL19954525 BETHELEHEM RD LAUDERDALE, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
CHARLES E BRACKEN JR19863807 8TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AMANDA MCDANIEL19922906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MAURICE E EASON1992326 46TH AVE MERIDIAN,M SDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CURTIS SCOTT19761308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:42 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:41 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Country Club Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:14 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of Saint Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:48 AM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:22 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

