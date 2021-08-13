City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:42 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 2:41 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Country Club Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:14 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of Saint Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:48 AM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:22 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.