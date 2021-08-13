City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KENDERRICK D HULL
|1995
|4525 BETHELEHEM RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|CHARLES E BRACKEN JR
|1986
|3807 8TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AMANDA MCDANIEL
|1992
|2906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|MAURICE E EASON
|1992
|326 46TH AVE MERIDIAN,M S
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CURTIS SCOTT
|1976
|1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:42 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:41 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Country Club Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:14 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of Saint Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:48 AM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:22 PM on August 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.