Classic silent movie to be shown at Temple Theatre

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre will be showing a special movie this Sunday.

The theater will be showing a silent film called “Safety Last!” starring Harold Lloyd and Mildred Davis. Larry Davis of Atlanta, Georgia will be playing the Robert Morton Theater Pipe Organ as the film plays. Doors will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the film starting at 3.

“Really, this is an educational event for young people that have never really even heard a pipe organ, more or less seeing how it interfaces with a movie,” said Roger Smith, the manager of the Temple Theatre.

Tickets for adults will be $5. For students with a valid ID, the event will be free.

