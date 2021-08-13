Advertisement

Classic silent movie to be shown at Temple Theatre

Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre will be showing a special movie this Sunday.

The theater will be showing a silent film called “Safety Last!” starring Harold Lloyd and Mildred Davis. Larry Davis of Atlanta, Georgia will be playing the Robert Morton Theater Pipe Organ as the film plays. Doors will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the film starting at 3.

“Really, this is an educational event for young people that have never really even heard a pipe organ, more or less seeing how it interfaces with a movie,” said Roger Smith, the manager of the Temple Theatre.

Tickets for adults will be $5. For students with a valid ID, the event will be free.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record
Councilmembers talk with appointees at work session.
Council talks with department head candidates
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021

Latest News

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person
Source: AP
WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ COVID-19 news conference
PTC 7 Latest Track
A new tropical storm will likely form by Saturday
Highland Park
Free school supplies at Highland Park Saturday