Divorce Docket August 6-12, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Cerita Lynn Hurley Robert and David Martin Robert
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of ALEXIS ANDERSON BROWN and Antron L Brown
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of GREGORY TALISON AND MARRYLON TALISON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of KRISTEN MARIE ASHMORE THAMES and DARRIUS THAMES

