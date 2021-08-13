Funeral services for Dora Christian Breckenridge, 97, of Butler were held Thursday, August 6, 2015 at 11 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Wiley, Rodney Tyson, and Joe Deighton officiating. Burial followed in the Putnam Cemetery. Visitation was at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Breckenridge passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2015 at her residence. She was born July 10, 1918 in Putnam, Alabama to Eddie and Viola Christian.

Survivors include her daughters Linda Allen (Terry) of Cuba; Catherine Taylor (Bruce, Sr.) of Butler; and Rhonda Tyson (Randall) of Butler; sister Marjorie Martin of Putnam; 7 grandchildren Melinda Wakeham, Jim Allen, Bruce Taylor Jr., Wendy Clark, Misty Manac, Lindsay Manac, and Ashley Deighton; and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jimmie Breckenridge; son Jim Breckenridge; daughter Betty O’Neal; son Marvin Breckenridge; and grandson Terry Allen, Jr.

Pallbearers were Jim Allen, Joe Deighton, Bruce Taylor, Jr., Jonathan Clark, Trevor May, and Dalton Guinn. Honorary pallbearers were Terry Allen, Bruce Taylor, Sr., and Randall Tyson.

