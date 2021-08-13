Advertisement

Dora Christian Breckenridge

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Funeral services for Dora Christian Breckenridge, 97, of Butler were held Thursday, August 6, 2015 at 11 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Wiley, Rodney Tyson, and Joe Deighton officiating. Burial followed in the Putnam Cemetery. Visitation was at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Breckenridge passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2015 at her residence. She was born July 10, 1918 in Putnam, Alabama to Eddie and Viola Christian.

Survivors include her daughters Linda Allen (Terry) of Cuba; Catherine Taylor (Bruce, Sr.) of Butler; and Rhonda Tyson (Randall) of Butler; sister Marjorie Martin of Putnam; 7 grandchildren Melinda Wakeham, Jim Allen, Bruce Taylor Jr., Wendy Clark, Misty Manac, Lindsay Manac, and Ashley Deighton; and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jimmie Breckenridge; son Jim Breckenridge; daughter Betty O’Neal; son Marvin Breckenridge; and grandson Terry Allen, Jr.

Pallbearers were Jim Allen, Joe Deighton, Bruce Taylor, Jr., Jonathan Clark, Trevor May, and Dalton Guinn. Honorary pallbearers were Terry Allen, Bruce Taylor, Sr., and Randall Tyson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register.

Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler was in charge of arrangements.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

