Fred still remains a tropical depression

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fred remains a tropical depression with sustained winds at 35 mph. The storm is expected to strenghthen into a tropical storm by tonight as it hugs the northern coastline of Cuba, where tropical storm watches remain in effect. By tomorrow, Fred is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it crosses the Florida Keys. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of southern Florida.

Fred will then hug the western coast of Florida as it continues to track north. Depsite having some time over the open waters, Fred is not expected to strengthen all that much. Landfall is most likley going to occur near the Big Bend region of Florida, south of Tallahassee. This landfall is forecast to happen on Monday morning. Fred will then lift northward through eastern Alabama and gradually weaken.

U.S. IMPACTS: Tropical storm conditions are expected over Florida over the weekend, and that will also lead to rough surf along the Gulf of Mexico. Flash flooding will also be a concern in Florida and parts of the Southeast and southern and central Appalachians through the early part of next week.

LOCAL IMPACTS: Although Fred is likely to make landfall over the Florida panhandle, our area is still within the cone of uncertainty. This means that it is still possible that Fred takes a more westerly track, closer to the Alabama Gulf Coast. If that were to happen, then we could see some rain and wind impacts Monday and Monday night. That’s why we’ll continue to keep an eye on it, but as of now, the center of Fred will likely pass well to our east and not have any direct impacts on our area.

