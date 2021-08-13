Advertisement

Free school supplies at Highland Park Saturday

Highland Park
Highland Park(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re still looking for school supplies, there is an event for you tomorrow!

The City of Meridian is putting on a “Back 2 School Bash,” where people can come for free school supplies, food, prizes, and music.

“It will be a drive-thru event,” said Thomas Adams, the athletic director of the City of Meridian Parks and Recreation department. “We have about 22 different organizations and businesses that we’ve partnered with that will be giving out school supplies, so I encourage all of the parents to take advantage by coming out.”

The event will be at Highland Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city will also have masks and hand sanitizers available at the event.

“I think parents need to take advantage of this opportunity to get supplies because you could never have enough school supplies,” Adams said. “These organizations and the City of Meridian are giving back to the community.”

In the event of rain, the Back 2 School Bash will be rescheduled to Saturday, August 21.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record
Councilmembers talk with appointees at work session.
Council talks with department head candidates
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021

Latest News

Can you get a duplicate COVID-19 vaccine card?
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio’s analytic style is a winner
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,023 new cases reported Thurs.