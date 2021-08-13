Free school supplies at Highland Park Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re still looking for school supplies, there is an event for you tomorrow!

The City of Meridian is putting on a “Back 2 School Bash,” where people can come for free school supplies, food, prizes, and music.

“It will be a drive-thru event,” said Thomas Adams, the athletic director of the City of Meridian Parks and Recreation department. “We have about 22 different organizations and businesses that we’ve partnered with that will be giving out school supplies, so I encourage all of the parents to take advantage by coming out.”

The event will be at Highland Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city will also have masks and hand sanitizers available at the event.

“I think parents need to take advantage of this opportunity to get supplies because you could never have enough school supplies,” Adams said. “These organizations and the City of Meridian are giving back to the community.”

In the event of rain, the Back 2 School Bash will be rescheduled to Saturday, August 21.

