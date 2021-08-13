Health care heroes: Staff Appreciation Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Greater Meridian Health Clinic showed its appreciation for staff members during day five of National Health Center Week.

Employees were given gifts, food, and a touching speech on why they mean so much to the clinic and community.

“It’s a really great feeling especially during this time not only when you feel like you’re doing so much within the community, so much within our surrounding areas. It really feels good to know that where you work, they appreciate you. It really feels good to know those you work for are glad that you work for them, are glad that you’re here and they want to show you how much they appreciate what you do for this community and the employer,” said Greater Meridian Health Clinic Dental Department employee, Dawn Jenkins.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic CEO, Wilbert Jones, said his staff are superheroes and have been outstanding during the pandemic.

“Not just the nurses, not just the doctors. But from housekeeping to the front desk, our partners in the community. It’s been very difficult. It’s been very stressful. Sometimes we near burn out but they continue to show up every morning and show up with a mission to ensure we take care of our patients. This is what Greater Meridian Health Care staff is about,” said Jones.

National Health Center Week, ends on August 14th.

