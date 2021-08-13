Advertisement

Health care heroes: Staff Appreciation Day

National Health Center Week
The Greater Meridian Health Clinic showed its appreciation for staff members during day five of...
The Greater Meridian Health Clinic showed its appreciation for staff members during day five of National Health Center Week.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Greater Meridian Health Clinic showed its appreciation for staff members during day five of National Health Center Week.

Employees were given gifts, food, and a touching speech on why they mean so much to the clinic and community.

“It’s a really great feeling especially during this time not only when you feel like you’re doing so much within the community, so much within our surrounding areas. It really feels good to know that where you work, they appreciate you. It really feels good to know those you work for are glad that you work for them, are glad that you’re here and they want to show you how much they appreciate what you do for this community and the employer,” said Greater Meridian Health Clinic Dental Department employee, Dawn Jenkins.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic CEO, Wilbert Jones, said his staff are superheroes and have been outstanding during the pandemic.

“Not just the nurses, not just the doctors. But from housekeeping to the front desk, our partners in the community. It’s been very difficult. It’s been very stressful. Sometimes we near burn out but they continue to show up every morning and show up with a mission to ensure we take care of our patients. This is what Greater Meridian Health Care staff is about,” said Jones.

National Health Center Week, ends on August 14th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record
Councilmembers talk with appointees at work session.
Council talks with department head candidates
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021

Latest News

COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.
MDA director stepping down
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base locked down until armed man detained
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department up for re-accreditation
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department seeking re-accreditation