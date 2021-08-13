Heat sizzles on Friday with only a stray shower to help

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and storms are around this evening, but that’s not to say everyone gets rain. Areas along Highway 84 have been especially favored for the storms today, but they’re trying to fill in closer to Highway 80. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. Northern areas will mostly stay dry.

The chance for rain this evening will diminish through about 10 PM to midnight. The night will otherwise be partly cloudy to mostly clear. The low temperature will be near 72 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. A couple of isolated showers are possible. The high temperature will be near 95. The heat index can top 105 degrees.

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase on Saturday and Sunday, and they’ll become the normal for us through at least next Wednesday.

