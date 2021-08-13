Advertisement

Heat sizzles on Friday with only a stray shower to help

Friday will be hot, and showers will be scarce.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and storms are around this evening, but that’s not to say everyone gets rain. Areas along Highway 84 have been especially favored for the storms today, but they’re trying to fill in closer to Highway 80. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. Northern areas will mostly stay dry.

The chance for rain this evening will diminish through about 10 PM to midnight. The night will otherwise be partly cloudy to mostly clear. The low temperature will be near 72 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. A couple of isolated showers are possible. The high temperature will be near 95. The heat index can top 105 degrees.

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase on Saturday and Sunday, and they’ll become the normal for us through at least next Wednesday.

