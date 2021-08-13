Funeral services for Jimmy L. Allen, 81, of Butler were held Friday, August 13, 2021, at Christopher Chapel United Methodist Church in Jachin at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Lyle Meador and Rev. Frank Gibson officiating. Visitation was at the church from 1:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. prior to the service. Burial followed in the Christopher Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Allen passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born April 14, 1940, in York, Alabama. He retired from Georgia Pacific as a millwright after 44 years and 9 months of service. He also was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and served during the Berlin Crisis.

Survivors include his wife Jean R. Allen of Butler; daughter, Danielle Bourgeois (Wayne) of Gulf Breeze, FL; step-daughter, Lorie White (Robert) of Calera; grandchildren, Chloe, Rylie, and Phoebe Bourgeois; Jean White, and R.J. White; brother, John Daniel Allen (Kathryn) of Navarre, FL; sister-in-law, Sylvia Allen of Pennington; and sister-in-law, Janet Young of Alexandria, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Neal Allen and Mildred Cornelia Pendergrass Allen; brother, William “Billy” Allen; and sisters, Eula Virginia Allen and Mary “Tootsie” Speight.

Pallbearers: Steve Allen, Bubba Allen, Chipper Glosson, Chad Allen, Lyle Meador, Allen Harwell, Wayne Bourgeois, and Robert White.

Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Williams, Andrew Franklin, and James Matthews

Memorials may be sent to Christopher Chapel United Methodist Church at 1717 Linder Rd., Butler, Alabama 36904.

