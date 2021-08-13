John A Douglass, III

Funeral services for LCDR John A. Douglass will begin at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

LCDR Douglass, 79, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at The MS Veterans Care Home in Kosciusko, MS.

Jack, as he was known by many friends and family, was born and raised in Pennsylvania to Jack and Louis Douglass. As a Naval Aviator, he logged over 4,500 hours of flight time, over 900 carrier landings, 330 combat flights in Vietnam, was shot down and rescued twice, and was honored for over 50 years of Naval and Civilian service to his country. Of those years, 30 were spent as a Flight Simulator Instructor at NAS Meridian. He was also a math professor having taught at both NAS Meridian and Scooba while employed at EMCC. Jack served on the Meridian Airport Authority and the Base Closure Committee for the City of Meridian. Jack was also a past member of State Blvd Baptist Church. In his spare time, Jack, enjoyed golfing with friends, walking, and spending time by the pool with his family and friends.

Jack is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Frances Douglass; their children, Dena Sheets (Kim) and John A. Douglass, IV (Angie). Grandchildren Walker Mosby, Abby Sheets, Reagan Douglass, and Emily Sheets. One brother, David Douglass (Pat); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mr. Douglass is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Eric Douglass.

The Douglass family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the MS Veterans Home at 310 Autumn Ridge Dr. Kosciusko, MS 39090 or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Douglass family will receive guests from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721