Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 13, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record
Councilmembers talk with appointees at work session.
Council talks with department head candidates
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2021
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2021