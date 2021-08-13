Advertisement

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department seeking re-accreditation

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - August 17th is a big day at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. The Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will be visiting to ensure that the department is still following procedures to renew their accreditation.

“This coming week we will have a group of assessors who will be here to check our files, to look at the documentation that we are going to be providing them showing them that we meet the 140 standards that are set for an agency that is going to be accredited through the state of Mississippi.” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

The Sheriff’s Department was first accredited in July 2007 and lasts for 4 years before needing renewal. Ward is confident the department will attain re-accreditation and stresses the importance of holding everyone in the department to high standards.

