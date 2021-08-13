Advertisement

MDA director stepping down

Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.
Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.

In a statement released Friday, Rounsaville said it has been an honor to serve under Gov. Tate Reeves’ leadership. He said he’s confident MDA will stay on a strong trajectory.

“With a young family and a new baby born last year, my wife and I believe it is time to pursue a new opportunity that will enable me to focus more on my family and spend less time traveling. I am proud of the MDA team, and I look forward to the exciting achievements that lie ahead for Mississippi,” said Rounsaville.

Rounsaville was appointed to the job by Gov. Tate Reeves in January 2021. Reeves said MDA administered $160 million in COVID-19 recovery funds to assist businesses, renters, healthcare providers, schools and childcare centers under Rounsaville’s leadership.

A search for Rounsaville’s replacement will begin immediately. Details about the search process will be announced in the coming weeks.

