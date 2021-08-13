Funeral services for Mr. J.K. “Kim” Nutt will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Pine Grove Church in the Martin Community with the Reverends Wayne McNeer, Kyle Naylor, and Tommy Espey officiating. Interment will be immediately follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Nutt, 67, of Collinsville passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridain.

J.K was retired from the Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Department with nearly 20 years of service. He was also a park attendant for the Army Corp of Engineers for 17 years, working all across MS and AL. Kim was a member of Pine Grove Church and also faithfully attended Cowboy Church at the Barn. He loved camping, fishing, and listening to his dogs run whenever possible. Kim will be remembered as a very jolly person, never meeting a stranger, to know him was to love him.

Kim is survived by his sons Casey Nutt (Heather), Christopher Woodrick, and Glenn Nutt (Jessica); step sons, Ken Gay and Tim Gay. Grandchildren Ansley Nutt, Raeland Nutt, Kaito Gay, and R.J. Foreman; and a special niece Nikki Miles (Scott), as well as a host of family and friends.

Mr. J.K. is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Annie Lee Nutt; brothers, Tommy Nutt and Mike Nutt; and his wife Barbara Nutt.

Pallbearers will be Scott Miles, Dilan Miles, Justin Miles, Landon Miles, Joey Moulds, Chuck Roberts, and Chris Nutt.

The Nutt Family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Cowboy Church at the Barn Building Fund at P.O. box 37 Collinsville, MS 39325 in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Nutt family will receive guests from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to funeral rites at the church.Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721