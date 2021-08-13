Advertisement

A new tropical storm will likely form by Saturday

PTC 7 Latest Track
PTC 7 Latest Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now monitoring “Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven” (PTC 7) in the Atlantic Ocean, which will be approaching the Leeward Islands over the next couple of days. It will likely become a tropical storm by Saturday morning. If it does, it will named Grace.

As of now, PTC 7 will follow a similar track to Fred, but there still remains a lot of uncertainty in the overall track once it gets towards Hispaniola. Due to land interaction, the storm will likely stay below hurricane strength, which is reflected in the latest NHC track. However, if it misses some of the islands, it could easily strengthen into a hurricane. As of now, it is unknown what impacts; if any, will be felt in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record
Councilmembers talk with appointees at work session.
Council talks with department head candidates
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 13th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 13th, 2021
Fred - Latest Track
Fred still remains a tropical depression
Rain Forecast 8/13 to 8/18
Rain chances increase this weekend
Tropical Depression Fred could become a tropical storm again as early as Friday morning.
Tropical Depression Fred grazing Cuba’s northern coast