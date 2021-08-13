A new tropical storm will likely form by Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now monitoring “Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven” (PTC 7) in the Atlantic Ocean, which will be approaching the Leeward Islands over the next couple of days. It will likely become a tropical storm by Saturday morning. If it does, it will named Grace.

As of now, PTC 7 will follow a similar track to Fred, but there still remains a lot of uncertainty in the overall track once it gets towards Hispaniola. Due to land interaction, the storm will likely stay below hurricane strength, which is reflected in the latest NHC track. However, if it misses some of the islands, it could easily strengthen into a hurricane. As of now, it is unknown what impacts; if any, will be felt in the United States.

