Rain chances increase this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are off to a partly cloudy start to our Friday with temperatures mainly in the low-70s. Patchy fog will be possible in spots through 9 this morning. We look to see partly cloudy skies throughout the day on Friday, with a chance of afternoon scattered showers and storms, mainly south of I-20/59. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s this afternoon with heat indices climbing into the low-100s.

A shower or storm will be possible early this evening, otherwise we look to see partly cloudy skies tonight. Morning lows on Saturday will remain in the low-70s. Storm chances will increase a bit on Saturday, and then will increase further by Sunday. Locally very heavy rainfall will be possible on Sunday, and that could lead to some localized flash flooding. Rain and storms will be likely once again on Monday as moisture in our area increases with Fred likely passes east of our area.

Localized flash flooding will also be possible on Monday. Due to the higher rain chances next week, highs will drop into the upper-80s for Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storm chances will gradually decrease again by the end of the next work week. Highs are set to return to the low-90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows look to remain in the low-70s during the next seven days.

