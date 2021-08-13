Advertisement

Rain chances increase this weekend

Rain Forecast 8/13 to 8/18
Rain Forecast 8/13 to 8/18(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are off to a partly cloudy start to our Friday with temperatures mainly in the low-70s. Patchy fog will be possible in spots through 9 this morning. We look to see partly cloudy skies throughout the day on Friday, with a chance of afternoon scattered showers and storms, mainly south of I-20/59. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s this afternoon with heat indices climbing into the low-100s.

A shower or storm will be possible early this evening, otherwise we look to see partly cloudy skies tonight. Morning lows on Saturday will remain in the low-70s. Storm chances will increase a bit on Saturday, and then will increase further by Sunday. Locally very heavy rainfall will be possible on Sunday, and that could lead to some localized flash flooding. Rain and storms will be likely once again on Monday as moisture in our area increases with Fred likely passes east of our area.

Localized flash flooding will also be possible on Monday. Due to the higher rain chances next week, highs will drop into the upper-80s for Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storm chances will gradually decrease again by the end of the next work week. Highs are set to return to the low-90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows look to remain in the low-70s during the next seven days.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter
The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record
Councilmembers talk with appointees at work session.
Council talks with department head candidates
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2021

Latest News

Friday will be hot, and showers will be scarce.
Heat sizzles on Friday with only a stray shower to help
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
Weather - August 12, 2021
Weather - August 12, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 11th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 11th, 2021