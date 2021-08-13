Southeast makes changes as COVID precaution

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast High School postponed its Meet the Tigers event that was originally scheduled for Friday night.

The school district said it was postponed as an extra precautionary effort to keep athletes and the student body healthy.

No games have been impacted so far. Earlier information that football practice was suspended for next week is not true, according to SE principal, Russell Keene. We apologize for any error or misunderstanding.

