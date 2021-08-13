Advertisement

Southeast makes changes as COVID precaution

The decision was made as a precaution.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast High School postponed its Meet the Tigers event that was originally scheduled for Friday night.

The school district said it was postponed as an extra precautionary effort to keep athletes and the student body healthy.

No games have been impacted so far. Earlier information that football practice was suspended for next week is not true, according to SE principal, Russell Keene. We apologize for any error or misunderstanding.

