Tropical Depression Fred grazing Cuba’s northern coast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for South Florida for the Florida Keys, the Dry Tortugas, and for South Florida from Bonita Beach to Ocean Reef. This includes the Florida Everglades.

Confidence is increasing on a landfall over the Florida Panhandle late Sunday night or early Monday for Tropical Depression Fred. It is expected to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and Sunday, and it could even become a tropical storm as early as Friday morning. It will struggle to strengthen due to increased wind shear over the circulation, its proximity to land, and its ragged structure.

On the current track, it is unlikely to bring any direct impact to us. However, if the storm follows the western side of the cone, it could change our entire forecast for late Sunday and Monday. We’ll be closely monitoring the progress of Tropical Depression Fred.

