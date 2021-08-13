Advertisement

Tropical Depression Fred grazing Cuba’s northern coast

Tropical Depression Fred could become a tropical storm again as early as Friday morning.
Tropical Depression Fred could become a tropical storm again as early as Friday morning.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for South Florida for the Florida Keys, the Dry Tortugas, and for South Florida from Bonita Beach to Ocean Reef. This includes the Florida Everglades.

Confidence is increasing on a landfall over the Florida Panhandle late Sunday night or early Monday for Tropical Depression Fred. It is expected to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and Sunday, and it could even become a tropical storm as early as Friday morning. It will struggle to strengthen due to increased wind shear over the circulation, its proximity to land, and its ragged structure.

On the current track, it is unlikely to bring any direct impact to us. However, if the storm follows the western side of the cone, it could change our entire forecast for late Sunday and Monday. We’ll be closely monitoring the progress of Tropical Depression Fred.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter
Meridian public safety director and acting CAO, Doug Stephens, confirmed to Newscenter 11...
Mask mandate being enacted for Meridian city-owned buildings
The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State sets single-day record

Latest News

Friday will be hot, and showers will be scarce.
Heat sizzles on Friday with only a stray shower to help
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
Weather - August 12, 2021
Weather - August 12, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 11th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 11th, 2021