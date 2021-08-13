Advertisement

Vicksburg mayor gets vaccine after contracting COVID: ‘If I can do it, you can do it’

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. received his COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Flaggs announced earlier this month that he tested positive for COVID-19. He was unvaccinated at the time.

“I still believe in leading by example,” Mayor Flaggs said. “I took the vaccine this morning and encourage everyone to join Vicksburg’s team and take the vaccine. If I can do it, you can do it, too.”

Flaggs received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, meaning he will not need a second dose.

