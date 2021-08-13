Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ COVID-19 news conference

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Emergency Management Agency Executive Director McCraney will provide an update on Mississippi’s response to COVID-19 in a Friday news conference.

WATCH IT HERE.

The state reported its highest daily total of new cases since the start of the pandemic Friday, with more than 5,000.

Reeves said Mississippi has lost about 2,000 hospital staffers in the past year, so nursing shortages are contributing to the stress on the health care system. He said he has requested additional resources through the federal government. The governor said if the medical workers can be acquired it would mean 771 med-surge beds and 235 ICU beds could be available in the state.

Reeves said MEMA has requested 150 more ventilators from the national stockpile.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

