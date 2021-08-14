Advertisement

Change of command at NAS Meridian

By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN NAVAL AIR STATION, Miss. (WTOK) - Naval Air Station’s Training Wing One has a new commander.

Capt. Robert Lanane took over command from the retiring Capt. Tracey Gendreau Friday. Lanane earned his Wings of Gold at NAS Meridian 20 years ago.

Commander Lanane hopes to maintain the great relationship that the base has had with the city of Meridian.

“I think it’s a symbiotic relationship between the base and the town and county. We need them. I would like to think that they need us as well. I think that relations are pretty good in town and we will continue to work towards that,” said Lanane.

Lanane also said he’s excited to be back flying the T-45 Goshawks, the first aircraft he learned to fly.

