Showers and storms increase this weekend

Rain will increase this weekend, but there will be some dry spells, too.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase this weekend from scattered activity on Saturday to widespread activity on Sunday. If you’re looking for a dry period, Saturday morning is your best bet.

A few showers are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear otherwise. The low temperature by morning will be near 73 degrees. Saturday will be partly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. Once again, we won’t all get rain. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees. The heat index can be as high as 100-105 degrees.

Slightly cooler and drier air will arrive on Monday in the northerly wind flow west of Tropical Storm Fred. Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle well east of our area. The western edge of the cone of uncertainty is still close enough to us that we should stay informed and updated through the weekend. Still, confidence is increasing that this storm will not have any direct impact on our area.

