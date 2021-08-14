Tropical Depression Fred forecast is shifting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The forecast track of Tropical Depresion Fred has shifted west a bit. It’s closer to our area, but it’s still far enough east that it will not bring any impact to our area if it follows that forecast.

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to become a tropical storm before it enters the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon. The latest forecast track brings the storm inland with winds of 60-65 mph near Destin or Panama City Beach on the Florida Panhandle around midday Monday. The storm can also bring heavy rain and occasional tornadoes, especially east of the circulation.

Further shifting of the forecast track is possible. A trough of low pressure in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere will bring us rain and thunder this weekend. It should also help to prevent any shifts of Tropical Storm Fred that would mean impact to our area. Of course, if changes we will let you know.

This storm means this weekend is not a good beach weekend. That’s true from South Florida to Texas and Mexico, and it’s true regardless of whether a single drop of rain falls. Fred’s wind will transfer energy into the water and generate swells in the water that will expand out from the storm toward the coast. That will greatly increase the risk for deadly rip currents from Florida to Texas. For that reason, the Gulf of Mexico should be considered closed for business. If you’re planning a beach weekend, the sand is okay. The water is deadly dangerous, and the rip currents do not care how long you’ve waited or how much money you’ve spent for your beach vacation. The rip current threat will stay high through at least Monday.

