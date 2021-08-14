Advertisement

Tropical Depression Fred weakens to a tropical wave

Tropical Depression Fred has weakened to a tropical wave. It could regenerate, however, and it is likely to bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the northern Gulf Coast regardless of whether it redevelops.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Fred weakened early Saturday to a tropical wave after spending much of Friday over Cuba. All tropical storm watches and warnings have been discontinued.

It is possible that Fred’s remnants regenerate into a tropical depression as early as this evening. It could then intensify to a tropical storm by Sunday evening. It’s also possible that it doesn’t regenerate at all.

The forecast track has shifted. As we’ve said throughout the week, a weaker system would trend farther west. It will track toward the north through the Gulf of Mexico, moving inland along the Alabama Coast on Monday evening. It could be as strong as 50-55 mph if it can regroup and reorganize. It can bring heavy rain and gusty winds even if it doesn’t redevelop from the Alabama Coast to the Florida Panhandle.

An upper level low pressure trough will collide with this tropical moisture over our area. While we are not likely to experience a direct impact from Fred itself, the trough and tropical moisture will likely increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms for us across East Mississippi and West Alabama on Sunday. Rain can fall heavily at times.

