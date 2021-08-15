Advertisement

10 years after Tadarius Jones’ disappearance

Julius Tadarius Jones went missing almost 10 years ago in August 2011. Saturday, his loved ones...
Julius Tadarius Jones went missing almost 10 years ago in August 2011. Saturday, his loved ones gathered at Dumont Plaza to celebrate his life and to help bring the community together.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Julius Tadarius Jones went missing almost 10 years ago in August 2011. Saturday, his loved ones gathered at Dumont Plaza to celebrate his life and to help bring the community together.

His mother Tabitha Jones said she appreciates the support from everyone who came out. Guest speakers shared the message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”. Jones’ loved ones said they have no answers but do have hope.

“This event is different because I have my brother that is trying to assist families of unexpected tragedies from his ministry. We come together to try to help people. This is an outstanding event that he put on in honor of all unexpected tragedies,” said Tadarius’ mother Tabitha Jones.

“I am just glad to be down here to help bring love back to the city. I know it is a lot of stuff going on. We are here to show people that love still exists,” said organizer Marcell Chamberlie.

Free book bags and school supplies were given out at the event.

