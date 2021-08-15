Advertisement

City of Meridian held back to school bash

The city of Meridian put on a “Back 2 School Bash” to give students a head start now that school has started back for many students.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian put on a “Back 2 School Bash” to give students a head start now that school has started back for many students.

Many people came out to Highland Park to join the many festivities that the event had to offer. Organizers gave out free school supplies, food, and prizes.

Organizers said their mission is to help the youth and spread a positive message to their community.

“I had about 22 different organizations and businesses that came out to give away school supplies back to the community. I think we need more positive things going on in the city in the life of everything that has transpired in the last two weeks. It was a very good event, " said Thomas Adams Director of Parks and Recreation.

City officials also gave out masks and hand sanitizers at the event.

